One person was killed and two others critically injured in a head-on collision about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near Winona, Minn.

Christ George Brown, 58, of Winona, died when the car in which he was riding collided with a pickup truck on Highway 14 at Seminary Drive in Winona County, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the car, Laura Renee Brown, 55, of Winona, and the truck's driver, Eric Arthur Wittlief, 18, of Oronoco, were both taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

The road was wet, authorities said. Neither Christ Brown nor Wittlief was wearing a seat belt.