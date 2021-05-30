It has been a deadly and violent holiday weekend in Minneapolis. Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, more than a half-dozen shootings in the city left one dead and sent several to hospitals, according to Minneapolis police.

The fatality was reported when police responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire on the 2600 block of Upton Avenue N. but were unable to find a victim. They subsequently learned that a man had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound and died. Officers were able to find the location of the shooting and process the scene but had no information about what led to the incident.

If the man who died was shot in Minneapolis, he would be city's 34th homicide victim of 2021.

A short time later, police were called to the 3500 block of Clinton Avenue S., where a man with a gunshot wound was found in a car.

Just after midnight, police responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of Portland Avenue where a man was shot several times after a confrontation. The man was in critical condition.

An hour later police were called to the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road and found a female inside a residence with a noncritical gunshot wound.

Just after 3 a.m. police responded to a call of a fight that involved about 30 people in the lobby of a business in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue S. They found a female with a gunshot wound to an extremity. A police report said the officers called for reinforcements after being met with hostility by some people in the crowd.

In the other two incidents, males were found with gunshot wounds, one in the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue and the other in the 2600 block of 17th Avenue S.

Staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.

Jim Buchta • 612-673-7376