One person was killed and a second was critically injured Sunday afternoon when a Green Line light-rail train struck a vehicle that was on the tracks in St. Paul.

According to Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr, the eastbound train struck the vehicle near the Rice Street station about 4 p.m. One person in the vehicle died at the scene and a second was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The train operator was also taken to Regions for a medical evaluation, Kerr said.

The rail line between the Union Depot and Hamline Avenue stations have been replaced with buses as investigators do their work.

It was too early in the investigation to say how the vehicle came to be on the tracks, Kerr said.

PAMELA MILLER