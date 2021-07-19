A helicopter spraying crops got tangled up in power lines and crashed, killing one person near Rochester, Minn.

The crash occurred near 75th Street, south of Elgin and 10 miles northeast of Rochester on Monday, according to local television station KTTC. The pilot died, according to the report.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office blocked the area off because of the downed power lines.

A neighbor said the helicopter caught on fire soon after it crashed.

Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

