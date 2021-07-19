A helicopter spraying crops got tangled up in power lines and crashed, killing one person near Rochester, Minn.
The crash occurred near 75th Street, south of Elgin and 10 miles northeast of Rochester on Monday, according to local television station KTTC. The pilot died, according to the report.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the four-seat Robinson R44 helicopter.
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office blocked the area off because of the downed power lines.
A neighbor said the helicopter caught on fire soon after it crashed.
Further information on the incident was not immediately available.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
With Canada's reopening set, border resorts hope to bounce back
Starting Aug. 9, U.S. travelers who are fully vaccinated with a Canadian-approved vaccine can travel to Canada.
Duluth
St. Paul residents track food waste in new city program
Six-week city program asks residents to track what they throw out.
Local
Heather Johnston to take over as Mpls. interim city coordinator
City Coordinator Mark Ruff resigned just days ago.
Local
One killed in helicopter crash in southeastern Minnesota
Chopper's blades got caught in power line.
Local
Loved ones honor man killed during Mpls. police chase
Leneal Frazier, 40, was killed when officer ran light during police pursuit.