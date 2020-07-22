An Isanti woman was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Hwy. 65 north of the metro.

Carrie Callin, 44, was struck broadside by a northbound Toyota Rav4 near the intersection of 269th Avenue in Athens Township, the State Patrol said.

Callin, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toyota driver, Brieanna Kay Iola Lee, 23, of Rochester, was taken to Cambridge Medical Center with noncritical injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, which was reported at 7:05 a.m.

The patrol said Callin was driving west on 269th and Iola Lee was driving north on Hwy. 65 when the crash occurred. No other details about the crash were released.