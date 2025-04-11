One Iowa landowner fights to farm a designated wetland. Others could face consequences downstream

DELAWARE, IOWA – In northeast Iowa, a wispy stand of trees looks out of place.
It is surrounded by crop fields on the north side of a four-lane highway, an oasis of nature that is uncommon in rural Iowa, where farming every inch of land is paramount.
Its owner hopes to cut and till it for cropland.
But he can’t do it without risking his business — for now.
Jim Conlan, an out-of-state investor in Iowa farmland, knew the federal government considered those 9 acres to be a wetland before he bought it as part of a larger tract. If he clears and plows that land, he will lose eligibility for the federally subsidized crop insurance and other benefits that a majority of row crop farmers depend on, under a 1985 law called “Swampbuster.”
Conlan went to court to challenge the law, arguing it violates his constitutionally protected property rights. If he wins, hundreds of thousands of acres in Iowa and other states could be drained, plowed and put into production.
Conlan said he sued after the U.S. Department of Agriculture declined to reclassify the wetland, which is often dry.
“They’re so impossible to deal with,” he said, following a recent federal court hearing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.