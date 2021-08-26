MADISON, Wis. — One person has been found dead in an apartment following a fire at a Madison complex.

Firefighters were called to a 41-unit apartment complex on the city's far west side about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews began searching the complex and found the unit where the fire originated. An automatic sprinkler had contained the fire. After firefighters extinguished the fire they found one person dead in the unit.

The cause of death and the fire are under investigation.

Fire department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said the blaze caused about $50,000 in damage and displaced 27 people. Metro Transit provided a respite for those displaced while they arranged alternate housing with help from the Red Cross.