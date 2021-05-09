Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another injured Saturday night in downtown Minneapolis, officials said.
Police released few details about the incident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. at N. 9th Street and Lasalle Avenue, around the corner from the Theater District.
The homicide is the city's 26th of the year.
Erin Adler • 612-673-1781
