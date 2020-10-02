One driver was killed and another badly injured in a head-on crash on a northern Minnesota highway.

Driver Brienne R. Brodie, 24, of Duluth, died Wednesday afternoon when her SUV crossed over the centerline and hit another SUV coming the other way on Hwy. 2 about 5 miles east of Grand Rapids, the State Patrol said.

Brodie died at the scene. The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The other motorist, Kim R. Brown, 57, of Grand Rapids, was critically injured, the patrol said. Brown had on a seat belt.