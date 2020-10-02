One driver was killed and another badly injured in a head-on crash on a northern Minnesota highway.
Driver Brienne R. Brodie, 24, of Duluth, died Wednesday afternoon when her SUV crossed over the centerline and hit another SUV coming the other way on Hwy. 2 about 5 miles east of Grand Rapids, the State Patrol said.
Brodie died at the scene. The patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The other motorist, Kim R. Brown, 57, of Grand Rapids, was critically injured, the patrol said. Brown had on a seat belt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Six lives changed forever as COVID-19 swept across Minn.
From a funeral home to a restaurant, in the government and at home with a newborn, the pandemic upended how we live, how we grieve, and how we look into the future.
National
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump's diagnosis
Standing well apart on the debate stage, President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden looked out at an odd sight — one section of the room dutifully in masks, the other section flagrantly without.
National
The Latest: President Trump tweets that he's "feeling well"
The Latest on coronavirus infections hitting President Donald Trump and others in his circle (all times EDT):
Coronavirus
Minnesota reports 14 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,434 new cases
The pandemic has now caused 102,787 confirmed cases in Minnesota.
St. Paul
WWII co-pilot, 98, bailed out over Berlin as he became a dad
Jangling quarters in his hand, Lt. Ken Micko anxiously waited in line for a pay phone at a naval port in Norfolk, Va., on June…