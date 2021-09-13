A three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Maple Grove left one person dead, another critically injured and one of the drivers in jail, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway, police said.

One driver, a 67-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

A 31-year-old man driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The third driver, a 21-year-old woman, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, according to police.

Police have yet explain the circumstances leading up to the crash, nor have they released the identities of any of the drivers.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482