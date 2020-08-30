One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in rural Long Prairie, Minn. on Saturday night that authorities believe was related to a drug transaction.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area around 9:18 p.m. Saturday following reports of a shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy later stopped a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Route 71 and Riverside Drive inside the city. The passenger had gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver had also been shot and wounded, and was taken to Long Prairie Hospital.

The two victims were going to meet acquaintances in rural Long Prairie for a drug transaction, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities believe the suspects and the victims in the shooting knew each other.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Todd County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. They are urging anyone who saw vehicles or people near the intersection of County Roads 38 and 11 west of Long Prairie between 9 and 9:30 p.m. to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger will be identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.