A man was killed and and another injured in an early morning crash Sunday on Shepard Road beneath the Robert Street Bridge, police said.
The Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound at about 2:15 a.m. when it abruptly went off the right side of the road, crashing into a fence and bridge supports, according to St. Paul police spokesman Mike Ernster.
The driver was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Paul Fire paramedics. His passenger was found in the truck and taken to Regions Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, Ernster said.
Speeding was a factor in the crash, a preliminary investigation found.
