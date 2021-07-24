One man is dead and another in custody after the two exchanged gunfire Friday evening in Burnsville, police said.

The shooting occurred near Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to a police news release. Police were asking people to avoid the area as investigators did their work late Friday.

The identity of the man who was killed will be released pending notification of his family, police said.

Investigators encouraged anyone with more information to contact Burnsville police by calling 911. Those outside of Dakota County may call 952-322-2323.