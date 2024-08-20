Twin Cities Suburbs

One dead, one arrested after Coon Rapids crash

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 20, 2024 at 2:31AM

One person was killed and another arrested after a two-car crash in Coon Rapids on Sunday.

The crash was reported at 9:28 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Springbrook Drive NW, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

An SUV with a driver and passenger inside was turning left onto northbound Springbrook Drive when the a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into it, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger of the SUV, a woman, died at a hospital while the driver suffered injuries that weren’t serious.

The driver of the truck was uninjured from the crash, the sheriff’s office said. She was arrested.

No other information was immediately available Monday evening.

