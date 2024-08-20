One person was killed and another arrested after a two-car crash in Coon Rapids on Sunday.
One dead, one arrested after Coon Rapids crash
The crash was reported at 9:28 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Springbrook Drive NW, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
An SUV with a driver and passenger inside was turning left onto northbound Springbrook Drive when the a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into it, the sheriff’s office said.
The passenger of the SUV, a woman, died at a hospital while the driver suffered injuries that weren’t serious.
The driver of the truck was uninjured from the crash, the sheriff’s office said. She was arrested.
No other information was immediately available Monday evening.
