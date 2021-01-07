One person died and a second was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries following a two-car crash involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Officers were searching for two people who ran from the scene after the collision, which happened about 4 a.m. at the intersection of E. Minnehaha Avenue and Atlantic Street, St. Paul police said.

Preliminary information indicates that the driver of a stolen vehicle broadsided another vehicle at the intersection northeast of downtown St. Paul and not far from Harding High School, police said.

Police did not say which vehicle the person who died was in. They did not release information about suspects, but said more details would be released later Thursday morning,

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768