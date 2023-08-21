A Marshall woman was killed in a crash in Willmar Township in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening.
Bu Ko, 51, of Marshall, was one of three people in a Honda SUV that collided with a Peterbilt tractor truck, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash happened on Highway 40 at 45th Street SW at about 6:15 p.m.
Ko was a passenger in the Honda. She was taken to Centra Care Willmar, but died from her injuries. One other passenger had minor injuries from the crash, and the driver was not hurt. The driver of the tractor truck also was not hurt, according to state patrol.
