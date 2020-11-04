One person was killed in a shooting late Tuesday in St. Paul.
The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. 7th St., police said. Further details were not immediately released.
It was the city's 28th homicide of the year.
STAFF REPORT
