A 23-month-old girl was killed and four other people were injured after a school bus and a pick-up truck collided Monday morning at a busy intersection in Arden Hills.

The violent crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. when the pickup truck was making a left turn from westbound Hwy. 96 to go south onto Hwy. 10 and was struck by an eastbound school bus, said Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Steve Linders.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was not breathing when deputies arrived on the scene. The deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the girl to Regions Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Linders said.

A 15-year-old boy who was riding in the "badly damaged" pickup suffered a leg injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Linders said.

A 31-year-old man, who was driving the pickup, and another passenger in the truck, his 29-year-old wife, were not seriously hurt, Linders said.

The school bus driver was taken to Regions Hospital as a precaution and did not appear to be seriously injured, Linders said.

No students were on the bus operated by the Mounds View School District, said spokesperson Colon Sokolowski.

Neither driver exhibited signs of impairment, Linders said.

The crash remains under investigation.