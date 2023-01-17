A single-vehicle crash late at night in western Wisconsin has left one person dead and another injured, officials said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 10:35 p.m. Sunday northeast of Spring Valley, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said.

Timothy Boardman, 55, of Spring Valley, was heading west on Hwy. 29 near Hwy. 128 in the Town of Cady when his vehicle left the road and rolled over, the Sheriff's Office said.

Boardman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and trapped beneath it. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

His 51-year-old passenger, who was not identified, survived the crash and was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The passenger's condition has yet to be disclosed by officials.