One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.
Brooklyn Park Police were called to reports of a shooting at 11:08 p.m. in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave N. They arrived at the Huntington Place Apartment Complex to find an adult with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite aid from officers, that person died.
An adult suspect at the scene was arrested, and police say the two were in a domestic relationship. The case remains under investigation.
