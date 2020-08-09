One man died in a Saturday night shooting in Wisconsin, the Racine Police Department reported.
Police officers responding to a call for a shooting in northern Racine found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers have arrested a man suspected in the shooting.
Officers have not released the names of the victim or suspect.
