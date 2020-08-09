MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man has died after a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Police responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Minneapolis police are investigating the incident. The Medical Examiner has not released the cause of death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Kim Ellison, three newcomers advance for two Minneapolis school board seats
The incumbent Ellison and first-time candidate Michael Dueñes will face off in the general election for the at-large seat.
Local
ID released of swimmer's body recovered from Little Detroit Lake
He was with another man in an inflatable canoe when went in the water and began to struggle, authorities said.
Local
Voters who didn't cast mail-in ballots trickle to the polls
Fortified with face masks, Minnesotans spaced apart at the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primary elections for the U.S. Senate, Congress and an array of state legislative and local offices.
Local
Rep. Omar wins contentious Fifth District DFL primary
Rep. Ilhan Omar bested four primary challengers by double-digits, including DFL newcomer and mediation lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux, whose well-funded campaign was centered on the argument that he would be more focused on the needs of the district than the outspoken incumbent.
Coronavirus
Waseca nursing home sues woman over claims that COVID testing is to 'kill our elderly'
The woman's widely viewed video warns residents' lives are in peril over a "fake pandemic."