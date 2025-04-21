One day before Pope Francis' death, Vice President Vance received an audience on Easter Sunday

WASHINGTON — One of Pope Francis' final encounters before his death was with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who visited the Vatican over the weekend.
The meeting took place on Easter Sunday. Vance, a Catholic convert, entered the room and reached down for the pope's hand. ''Hello,'' the vice president said. ''So good to see you."
Francis was sitting in a wheelchair, and his words were inaudible in a video released by the Vatican.
''I know you've not been feeling great, but it's good see you in better health," Vance said.
A priest serving as a translator spoke for the pope.
''These are for your children,'' the priest said as someone presented Vance with chocolate eggs. Next came a tray of additional gifts, including rosaries and a Vatican tie.
''Thank you,'' Vance said as he held the dark tie. ''So beautiful.''
They posed for a photo, Vance standing to the pope's right before bidding him farewell.