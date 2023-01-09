Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out early Monday in a north Minneapolis residence.

Crews found heavy black smoke and fire when they arrived at a 1 1/2-story home on the 2200 block of 45th Avenue N. about 2:30 a.m. Firefighters forced their way through the front door and found the victim inside, said Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

One adult was rescued and crews administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and was listed in critical condition, Rucker said.

Firefighters found three dogs inside the residence. One was injured. They were taken for care by Minneapolis Animal Control.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and is unlivable, Rucker said.

Officials are investigating to determine how the fire started, she said.