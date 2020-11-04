St. Paul police have arrested a 23-year-old Newport, Minn., man in connection with Tuesday night's shooting death in the Highland Park neighborhood.

Officers were called just after 9 p.m.to the 2200 block of W. 7th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim, later identified as 42-year-old Ruben Adrian Paramo, of St. Paul, dead inside the house.

Investigators tracked a motorcyclist spotted at the crime scene to downtown St. Paul, where he was detained following a brief chase. Police say he was carrying a firearm at the time of his arrest.

The man remains jailed in Ramsey County while awaiting murder charges. The Star Tribune does not typically name suspects until charges are filed.

Investigators believe the men knew each other, though their exact relationship is unclear.

The shooting marks the city's ninth in three days and the city's 28th homicide this year. Since Sunday, gunfire struck a 24-year-old motorist and sent wayward bullets tearing through the window of 42-year-old homeowner as she folded laundry. An unknown assailtant shot two teenagers allegedly selling marijuana from their car. And a rolling gun battle between two vehicles ended only after one crashed and its occupants fled.

"There's been a lot of gunfire in the city the past three days," police spokesman Steve Linders said during a late-night news conference Tuesday. "So something we're addressing, we're working with our partners, and we're asking anyone who knows who is carrying the guns and who is pulling the trigger to call us and let us know. Because it could save a life."