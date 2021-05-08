One adult and two children died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.
Police responded to the accident at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes. One other adult was taken to a hospital; their condition was unknown as of Saturday morning.
Police did not disclose the identity, ages or genders of the victims, but said more information may be released later.
Katy Read • 612-673-4583
