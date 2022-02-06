A Minneapolis officer who once was fired for his role in the seizure of cellphones during a police raid but later reinstated has been placed in charge of all training for the Minneapolis police.

David Garman was also sued by a family for his part in a raid by the now-defunct Metro Gang Strike Force that led to a city payout of $16,000.

Garman, a former MPD Officer of the Year, is among several Minneapolis officers with blemished records who were recently elevated to leadership positions by interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. Their promotions were listed in an internal e-mail circulated within the police department.

"We are fortunate that MPD and our City will benefit from their commitment and faithful service," Huffman wrote in the e-mail.

But some of those officers, including Garman, were not named at a news conference on Jan. 26 when Huffman announced the leadership changes.

The development comes as the department finds itself embroiled in a new controversy, the fatal police shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke during a no-knock warrant operation last week at a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

In his new role, Garman will oversee training for all incoming rookies as well as current officers. But his appointment drew harsh criticism from Citizens United Against Police Brutality, a local watchdog group.

"It's a really bad idea to put a man who has engaged in problematic conduct in charge of training other officers," said Michelle Gross, the group's president. She added that she thought the department "would have learned better by now after having Derek Chauvin as a field training officer."

Former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin was a field trainer at the time he put a knee across George Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020, resulting in Floyd's death. He was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges last year in Hennepin County District Court and sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison, and has since pleaded guilty in federal court to violating Floyd's civil rights.

Huffman has indicated she is a candidate to replace former Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who retired last month after 30 years with the department. A nationwide search for his replacement is expected this year.

Gross said that Huffman displayed a "lack of judgment" in making the appointments, "show[ing] that she is not the right candidate to be chief of the Minneapolis police."

Huffman declined a request to comment on Gross' criticism or Garman's past discipline and the payout from the Strike Force suit.

The department's command staff instead issued a statement listing the qualifications of the officers Huffman had promoted, saying they would bring "an explicit commitment to moving MPD forward to build trust with community," including the hiring of "candidates of character."

Several assignments

With Mayor Jacob Frey at her side, Huffman introduced three of the appointees at the Jan. 26 news conference. She left out of the announcement six appointees — four of whom, including Garman, appear to have run afoul of the department on several occasions.

Garman has been with the department for 24 years, serving as a health and wellness coordinator and a lieutenant leading the assault unit, and has trained other officers. He has a master's degree in psychology, is working towards a doctorate in organizational leadership and has served as an adjunct professor in the law enforcement skills program at Rasmussen College since 2009.

Garman joined the force in 1997 and was named the department's Officer of the Year in 2007. A year later, he shot and wounded a man while working undercover as part of a robbery sting. He's since held several other assignments, most recently running the department's crisis intervention unit.

Garman was fired by then-police chief Tim Dolan in 2009 for his role in a case involving the Metro Gang Strike Force, a unit of metro area officers that was shut down after revelations of misconduct including mistreatment of people of color and officers keeping confiscated property for their personal use.

Garman's termination involved a drug house raid in which he and three other Strike Force officers found narcotics and seized at least three cellphones. A fourth Minneapolis officer on the Strike Force involved in the case used the phones.

An internal department investigation found evidence that Garman and two other officers had helped cover up the cellphone use, according to sources at the time.

Garman's termination was headed for arbitration in 2010 when the Minneapolis Police Federation brokered a deal with the department in which Garman received back pay for all but 30 hours of the seven months he was off the department's rolls, according to John Delmonico, then president of the federation.

Dolan never disclosed why he rescinded Garman's termination. Garman has been an influential figure in the Police Federation, where he has served as the union's treasurer and vice president.

Garman also was named in a 2009 lawsuit over the Strike Force's raid of a house in south Minneapolis after he had allegedly applied for a search warrant. According to the suit, up to 20 officers broke windows, ordered two women to the floor at gunpoint, repeatedly used expletives, destroyed personal property and damaged walls and ceilings.

Bruce Nestor, an attorney for the family, said the police were looking for an alleged gang member who lived in the basement. The police seized property, including a digital camera, that Nestor said was not returned. He said the city paid $16,000 to the family to settle the suit.

'Problematic' behavior

In her announcement last week, Huffman said that Robert Berry had been promoted to Third Precinct dogwatch lieutenant. Berry was fired in 2007 for ethical violations, including failure to notify authorities about the misconduct of another officer who was driving drunk.

Berry, who was also barhopping, was reinstated by order of an arbitrator who ruled that he had not been on duty at the time of the incident as department officials alleged. Berry's termination was reduced to a 40 hour suspension without pay.

In 2019, Berry was suspended for 60 hours without pay for his 2017 conviction of misdemeanor domestic assault in Hastings. A court placed him on probation for one year, according to a document from the Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct Review and a notice of discipline signed by Arradondo.

Two other officers promoted by Huffman were the subjects of lawsuits resulting in city payouts. Michael Frye, appointed Fifth Precinct dogwatch lieutenant, was accused with another officer of assaulting a journalist during the Republican National Convention in the Twin Cities in 2008, resulting in a $13,500 settlement, according to Peter Nickitas, the victim's attorney.

Brian Sand, just named internal affairs commander by Huffman, was accused in a lawsuit by Michael Forcia, a Native American, of assault along with another officer in a 1999 incident. The city attorney's office decided the city should pay Forcia $125,000 plus legal fees to settle his claims, and concluded a jury would likely find the officers' behavior "problematic."

According to the MPD statement given to the Star Tribune, Sand is a 23-year department veteran and a supervisor in the internal affairs unit, with a master's degree in public administration.

The department said that Berry and Frye were promoted under the civil service process. Asked what discretion Huffman has in making such appointments, the department stated that the chief has the right to "skip over" eligible candidates, "but cannot do that every time."