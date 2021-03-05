The Traveler: Jana Freiband of Minneapolis

On the Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny, Ireland, the circular Moongate reveals the walled garden beyond. Freiband took this photo on a visit to Kilkenny to tour a wedding venue that her daughter booked for a June reception ("COVID willing," Freiband wrote in an e-mail). Mount Juliet Estate was built by the Earl of Carrick in 1747 and is now home to a five-star hotel and golf resort, including this enchanted garden. "Moongate is said to symbolize good fortune and love, along with the legend that lovers who walk through it are given eternal happiness, good fortune and ever-after love," Freiband wrote. The gate itself is often used as a wedding backdrop.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.