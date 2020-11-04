Hibbing, Minn. – After being lavished with unprecedented attention by presidential candidates this year, northern Minnesota voters were expected to return the favor on Tuesday.

On the Iron Range — a frequent topic of President Donald Trump's speeches in his Minnesota visits — Republicans continued to gain ground among former DFL voters and split a formerly dependable bloc of labor votes.

"The whole dynamic of the party has changed," said Marc Sterle, a Hibbing native who grew up in a household that revered Democrats like President John F. Kennedy. "My parents would not vote for the Democratic Party now."

The 64-year-old, who manages a manufacturing company, cast his ballot for Trump on Tuesday, just as he did in 2016.

"You don't have to love the guy," Sterle said. "But you have to appreciate what he's accomplished in his first four years."

The president visited Bemidji and Duluth in recent months, and Vice President Mike Pence stopped in Hibbing last week. Trump has made it a mission to send Minnesota's electoral college votes to a Republican for the first time since 1972, and the Iron Range would be the jewel in that crown.

Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped in Duluth and mingled with crowds in Canal Park the same day Trump was on stage at a crowded rally in Bemidji.

The candidates brought promises of an economic recovery for a region especially hammered with job losses amid the pandemic. Several taconite mines closed this summer, laying off about 1,750 people, and only recently did they reopen. One mine, Keetac, remains indefinitely idled, and northeastern Minnesota's labor force shrank to its smallest level in decades this fall.

Still, many voters said they were happy with Trump's steel tariffs and support for the state's proposed copper-nickel mines.

Down the ballot, divisions between environmentalists and labor unions that traditionally voted for DFL candidates have given Rep. Pete Stauber the chance to become the first Republican re-elected to represent northeastern Minnesota since World War II.

"It's not that we want to stay the same around here," said Ben Erickson, 33, a miner from Hibbing who voted for Trump. "We want to grow, too. Mining opens up other opportunities."

St. Louis County is still expected to deliver more votes to Biden than Trump, as it did in 2016. Angela Leino said she voted for Biden after backing Libertarian Gary Johnson in 2016.

"I wasn't even going to vote for either of them this year, but I feel like our country is heading in a direction of chaos," said the 34-year-old from Hibbing. "I usually stay away from the two major parties. But I feel like the last election I kind of messed up."

Even as nearly half of all 131,653 registered voters in St. Louis County requested an absentee ballot, polls were as busy or even busier than in past presidential elections.

In Chisholm, a town of nearly 5,000, a line of voters wrapped around the sports arena about noon on the unseasonably warm Election Day. Black Bear Bakery, on the city's nearby main street, has been selling Trump and Biden cookies all week.

"Trump's been winning by a landslide," Kaela Zika said, based on what her customers bought.

In Duluth, where voters overwhelmingly backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, Biden's support was widespread.

"Let's just get rid of Trump," said Joe Abbott after voting at the Gary New Duluth Rec Center, where a steady stream of voters moved through a short line Tuesday morning.

John Nelson, a longtime resident of the far-western neighborhood, voted for Trump in 2016 but picked Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen this year.

"We have to come together and try to fix this divisiveness that has attacked the country," he said.

Among first-time voters at the University of Minnesota Duluth, Biden support came with an equal dose of anti-Trump sentiment.

"He claims he has done more for Black people since Lincoln, and I would beg to differ," said Kylie Butler, who is Black. She said Trump is racist and voting for Biden was "the lesser of two evils."

Dakota Bond, a junior originally from central Wisconsin, voted for Biden but didn't expect to know the winner on Tuesday night.

"I feel like we're not going to know until tomorrow. Hopefully it goes smoothly."