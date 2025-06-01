On the day transgender women soccer players face a ban in England, they play on

LONDON — For soccer-loving transgender women in England, it's been a tough day, as the ban on their participation in women's teams came into force.
To show its solidarity with the community and against the decision by the governing body of English soccer (football), Goal Diggers Football Club, a London-based trans-inclusive women's team, held a tournament Sunday.
The message was clear. Yes, it's a sad day, but no one will stop us playing the sport we love.
Around 100 people — women, trans women, non-binary and gender non-conforming players —took part in the ''Let The Dolls Play Tournament'' in Islington, north London.
And everyone present appeared to find comfort in their solidarity despite the occasional foul, intentional or not.
''You know they're not going take away this community, my friends,'' said Paula Griffin, a 60-year-old transgender woman. "And there's such a powerful message coming from that, that the people who care about women's sport are the people who play the women's sports. And these are the people that are my friends.''
Griffin, like the others, are still dismayed by the decision last month by England's Football Association to ban transgender women from playing on women's soccer teams from June 1 following a U.K. Supreme Court ruling in April.
The F.A. said it had decided to change its rules that had allowed transgender athletes to play in women's soccer teams if they had reduced testosterone levels.