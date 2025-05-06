On the attack: Trump's media response in Abrego Garcia story is notably vigorous

NEW YORK — Responding to coverage of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation, the Trump administration has called journalists ''despicable,'' questioned CNN's patriotism, scolded Fox News and even admitted to a mistake — in admitting to a mistake in the first place.
The vigorous reaction was noteworthy even in service to a president known for never backing down and a hostility toward the press. ''The song is the same,'' said former CNN Washington bureau chief Frank Sesno, ''but the volume is a lot louder.''
President Donald Trump has fought the press on several fronts since returning to office in January. His team is battling The Associated Press in court over White House access, has sought to close Voice of America and launched FCC investigations into ABC News, CBS News, PBS and NPR, among others.
In the Abrego Garcia case, the White House took a situation that may have knocked predecessors on their heels and used it as an opportunity.
An immigrant in the U.S. illegally from El Salvador, the 29-year-old has lived in the United States for 14 years, married and is raising three children, and a judge shielded him from deportation in the first Trump term. In what Justice Department officials called an ''administrative error,'' he was sent last month to a Salvadoran prison. His case has come to symbolize concerns over whether people are being expelled legally.
'I have to correct you on every single thing that you said'
Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller wasn't interested in those questions during an interview with Fox News' Bill Hemmer. ''I hate to do it, Bill, but I have to correct you on every single thing that you said, because it was all wrong,'' Miller said, interpreting a U.S. Supreme Court order that the administration facilitate Abrego Garcia's return as a victory.
Similarly, Trump said that people at CNN ''hate our country'' and objected when the network's Kaitlan Collins asked about Abrego Garcia in an Oval Office news conference.