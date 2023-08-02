Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is receiving renewed attention because of well-publicized incidents involving young athletes including NFL star Damar Hamlin earlier this year and college basketball standout Bronny James just last week. In both instances rapid response by athletic trainers and paramedics meant all the difference in saving these two men's lives.

SCA impacts many more young people than elite athletes. It is estimated that over 23,000 young people suffer from SCA each year. It is the leading cause of death in young adult athletes.

Two years ago, I was involved in lifesaving measures that saved the life of Waseca varsity football coach Brad Wendland. With only 30 seconds left in the game I looked over and knew immediately something was wrong. Coach was laying on the field and upon approaching I saw he was not breathing normally and was not responsive.

While I tended to Coach and maintained his airway, the opposing team's athletic trainer Leah Rutz was there within seconds with the automated external defibrillators (AED) that I bring with me to all events. A nurse from the stands also came down and started compressions while Leah applied the AED. A shock was advised from the AED and after that shock Coach had a pulse and started to regain consciousness before the ambulance arrived.

I am glad that athletic trainers and medical professionals were on-site that day to provide immediate care within seconds and save a life. Having an AED on the sidelines that evening was crucial because every second counts. Nearly 90% of sudden cardiac arrests that occur outside of the hospital are fatal. The best chance for survival is to have an AED applied within three minutes of collapse.

Typically a leader in health care access, Minnesota is far behind other states in its response to SCA. Minnesota is one of 12 states that have no state policies in place to protect young athletes from SCA.

There are many provisions the state could pass next legislative session to enhance our ability to respond to these critical incidents. Every sporting facility should be equipped with an AED. All schools and facilities should develop emergency action plans to educate medical professionals, school employees, volunteers and coaches on how to respond to an SCA. Training should be required for our coaches in the use of AEDs, CPR and first aid as many youth sporting events do not have access to athletic trainers in their area or trainers are only available for games and not for practices.

There is a shortage of athletic trainers in Minnesota. Athletic trainers are medical professionals who must pass national Board of Certification exams and meet annual continuing education requirements. Athletic trainers are now required to receive a master's degree to practice. Athletic trainers are the first responder at athletic events.

Like any other health care profession, athletic trainers faced burnout because of the pandemic. Minnesota can also do a lot to improve its regulation of athletic trainers to update our 30-year-old scope of practice attract more people to the field.

Troy Hoehn has been an athletic trainer for 25 years, working primarily in the secondary school setting. Hoehn is an active member of the Minnesota Athletic Trainers Association.