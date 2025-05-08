On social media, Pope Leo XIV has shared criticism of Trump and Vance over policies

Elected Thursday as the Catholic Church's first global leader to hail from the United States, Pope Leo XIV is in a new job that will have many crossovers into politics — a realm not entirely unknown to the Chicago-born priest, whose social media history includes sharing criticism of Trump administration policies and of comments by Vice President JD Vance.
President Donald Trump has wished the new pope well in his role, calling Leo's election ''such an honor for our country.'' But it comes days after Trump posted an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as pope amid days of official mourning for Pope Francis. That act raised eyebrows at the Vatican and was denounced by former Italian Premier Romano Prodi as indecent political interference in matters of faith.
And last month, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced the end of a half-century of partnerships with the federal U.S. government to serve refugees and migrant children, saying the ''heartbreaking'' decision followed the Trump administration's abrupt halt to funding.
The majority of Leo's posts on the X platform are related to or in support of Catholic news and church initiatives. He rarely writes original content, but a look back through his social media timeline shows numerous posts sharing viewpoints opposed to moves aimed at restricting acceptance of migrants and refugees in the U.S.
Leo has recently criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance
Vance, a convert to Catholicism, is the most high-profile Catholic in American politics. He's drawn attention from the man who now leads the global church, prompting Leo to return to X after a nearly two-year absence to share criticism of the vice president's views.
In early February, Leo shared an article from a Catholic publication with the headline, ''JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others.''
It came days after Vance — in discussing critiques of the Trump administration's immigration policies — in a Fox News interview had referenced a Christian tenet ''that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world.''