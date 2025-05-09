On podcasts, Trump's surgeon general pick touts organics, questions vaccines and talks spirituality

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's newest surgeon general nominee is a burgeoning health influencer who has shared her approach to health care through appearances on some of the nation's most popular wellness and right-wing podcasts.
A sampling of Dr. Casey Means' comments from those interviews over the past year paints a picture of someone who could use the nation's most prominent health care position to focus on diet and lifestyle factors as a way to prevent chronic conditions, while raising questions about pharmaceutical interventions and the vaccine schedule for children.
Means, 37, has said she devoted her career to studying the root causes of why Americans are getting sick after dropping out of her residency program.
Here's a closer look at what Means' podcast appearances reveal about how she might approach the role as surgeon general:
She believes we're treating chronic health conditions the wrong way
Means argues that the cause of most health conditions — including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, obesity, erectile dysfunction and infertility — is the ''toxic stew'' of harmful products, air pollutants, food additives and technology overload that we are living in.
She says those environmental impacts are ''crushing'' the body's metabolic system of breaking down food for energy, leading to chronic conditions that are rising significantly in the U.S.
''When you go to the science with a root cause perspective, you go back to PubMed with a slightly different perspective, not how do I treat these diseases once they emerge, but why are they happening, you see a very obvious blaring answer,'' she told podcaster Joe Rogan on his show last October in a discussion about public health. ''It's all caused by metabolic dysfunction, a term that I never learned in medical school.''