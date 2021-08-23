More than a year after the murder of George Floyd, there has still been no complete review of the city of Minneapolis' handling of the historic protests that followed — even as other cities have completed similar studies.

In February, local officials hired an outside firm to conduct an exhaustive report on the city's response, but company officials said in a presentation last month that their preliminary findings wouldn't be released for another four months. A final version likely won't be ready until next February.

Floyd's killing in police custody touched off large demonstrations in Minneapolis and beyond that were occasionally marred by looting and arson. As the unrest continued, Gov. Tim Walz ordered hundreds of National Guard troops into the city and a curfew was imposed.

Zorislav Leyderman, a local attorney who regularly handles police brutality cases, said that an independent review should have been started as soon the protests began to wind down. The longer officials wait, he said, the harder it will be to get a full picture of what happened, as memories fade or witnesses move away and evidence gets lost.

"I don't know why it took a year to start it," said Leyderman, who represents several people who have sued or planned to sue the city for injuries sustained during the protests. "The city of Minneapolis knew almost immediately that there were numerous people injured even though they weren't committing any kinds of crime and so if the city was interested in getting to the bottom of that, then why wouldn't have they started this review many months ago?"

Some cities have moved far faster in carrying out similar studies. According to an unofficial list posted by the National Police Foundation, at least 10 U.S. cities have released protest studies — some before Minneapolis even approved the contract for its after-action review.

Omaha, New York City and Columbia, S.C. all released protest reviews last year. The cities did those reviews themselves. Two other cities — Columbus, Ohio, and Philadelphia — worked with outside agencies to complete reviews and have already released the results.

Columbus, Ohio, which saw protesters take to the streets in the wake of Floyd's death and after four separate fatal police shootings since, released its own report in April, in collaboration with Ohio State University, said Glenn McEntyre, assistant director of the city's department of public safety. In the intervening months, Columbus officials also brought in a special prosecutor and an independent investigator to evaluate the police response to the protests, leading to the criminal charging of three officers, McEntrye said.

In July 2020, Philadelphia officials announced that they had selected two firms to conduct a review of the city's response to protests, police use of force, and "other activities" — less than two months after Floyd's death. Consulting firm CNA and Philadelphia-based law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker and Rhoads released a 110-page report in December that said the response to protests there "revealed fault lines in the City's current emergency preparedness and planning infrastructure, resulting in an inability to quickly respond to these unprecedented protests."

Last summer, Minneapolis officials sent a formal request asking federal authorities to conduct a review for them. The police force was losing officers and didn't have the resources to conduct its own review, said Mayor Jacob Frey. And, he added, "I don't think an internal review would be trusted by community, so it necessitated some form of external [review]."

Federal authorities denied the request shortly after it was submitted, and Minneapolis officials began the monthslong process of soliciting proposals from contractors and approving funding in their annual budgeting process, which wrapped in December.

Council Member Linea Palmisano said an exhaustive review of the city's response to the Floyd protests would take time, but she was mostly pleased with how the study was unfolding. She pointed out that funding for the review came out of the 2021 budget and that a $229,000 contract with Hillard Heintze, a Maryland risk management firm, wasn't approved until February 2021.

"It was really important in this after-action development that if we were going to embark on this it was going to be something that the community could trust and it would have actionable recommendations," said Palmisano, who chairs the audit committee. At the same time, she pushed back against online criticism of the selection of Hillard Heintze; the company acquired by Jensen Hughes, a consulting firm co-founded by a former Chicago police superintendent who has been under fire for failing to reign in a disgraced unit.

Speaking to a Council subcommittee last week, interim audit director Ryan Patrick said that Hughes' founders are no longer with the company and had no role in the Minneapolis review.

Heintze officials — "an experienced team of former fire officials, emergency management officials, law enforcement with prior experience working with the Justice Department, specifically in police oversight" — had already conducted dozens, if not hundreds, of interviews and made several site visits, Patrick said.

While they await the review results, Frey said they have made some changes in hopes of improving protest responses. They limited the number of officers who can carry launchers used for certain types of "less-lethal" weapons. An agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights says only the chief or his designee can authorize officers to use such tactics.

The criticism over the city's response to the post-Floyd protests hasn't been limited to police. After the unrest subsided last summer, the firefighters union blasted the Fire Department's leadership for failing to call in major reinforcements as gas stations, post offices and businesses burned across the city.

Some of the criticism leveled at the MPD echoed complaints made after the 18-day occupation of the Fourth Precinct police station that followed the 2015 killing of Jamar Clark. At the time, local officials asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an after-action review, which found numerous instances in which officers used "less-lethal and nonlethal weapons" on protesters during the occupation, in clear violation of department policies, and often failed to document their actions.

That report also laid bare a "dynamic and chaotic" chain of events in which rank-and-file officers felt powerless, "as if they were left to deal with the occupation on their own." The 108-page report called for better record-keeping and training around police use of force, pointing out that on the night five protesters were shot, onlookers reported officers using pepper spray, though no record of such action exists. Nearly two dozen lawsuits have been filed against Minneapolis police and other agencies, while complaints against city police have skyrocketed. Yet, no Minneapolis officer has yet been disciplined in connection with the protests, according to police disciplinary records posted on the city's website.

Local officials acknowledged last summer that some innocent civilians were injured during days of protests and unrest, but argued that the situation required force to maintain public safety and it was difficult to distinguish between protesters exercising their First Amendment rights and violent agitators. MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo later instituted a new policy banning officers from using crowd control measures without his authorization. The department didn't respond to a request for comment.

Nadia Shaarawi has little faith in the review, saying that continued complaints of police misconduct at protests against police brutality suggests that lessons of the past are not being learned.

"It's not about looking at the training, even a critical look: I don't buy that policing can be fixed at this point," said Shaarawi, a local police accountability organizer. "So why are we spending so much at this point to fix it?"

