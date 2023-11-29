GRAND FORKS, N.D. — B.J. Omot scored 21 points as North Dakota beat Concordia-Moorhead 87-56.
Deng Mayar added 11 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor and collecting seven rebounds. Treysen Eaglestaff was 5 of 16 shooting (1 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points. The Fighting Hawks (6-1) picked up their sixth straight win.
The Cobbers were led in scoring by Jacob Cook, who finished with 18 points. Jackson Loge added 16 points and nine rebounds for Concordia-Moorhead.
North Dakota travels to Cal State Fullerton on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Michael Carcone scores twice, Coyotes knock off Lightning 3-1
Arizona is in the midst of a daunting scheduling quirk, facing teams that have won the past six Stanley Cup titles in consecutive games.
Sports
Oregon State promotes defensive coordinator Trent Bray to head coach
Oregon State promoted defensive coordinator Trent Bray to head coach on Tuesday night, quickly replacing Jonathan Smith after he left for Michigan State.
Sports
Blackhawks say Corey Perry engaged in unacceptable conduct and move to terminate his contract
The Chicago Blackhawks are cutting ties with Corey Perry. The franchise is still answering questions about the culture of the organization.
Sports
Jake Oettinger helps Stars blank the Jets 2-0
Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to record his first shutout of the season, leading the Stars to a 2-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.