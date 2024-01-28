ST. PAUL, Minn. — B.J. Omot had 22 points in North Dakota's 74-64 victory St. Thomas-Minnesota on Saturday night.

Omot also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Fightin' Hawks (12-10, 4-3 Summit League). Eli King scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and four steals. Tyree Ihenacho was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Tommies (14-8, 4-3) were led by Raheem Anthony, who posted 32 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kendall Blue and Ryan Dufault added eight points apiece.

___

