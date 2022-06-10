Coming this weekend in the Star Tribune and on startribune.com: In recognition Title IX's 50th anniversary, the Star Tribune has chosen the 50 most memorable girls to have played high school sports in Minnesota. It wasn't an easy task. Longtime preps reporter Jim Paulsen led the way and a team of Star Tribune writers and editors finalized our 50.

If you're a fan of high school sports, you're sure to know some of the names on the list. But we're certain that Paulsen will be introducing you to some fresh names whose accomplishments have created standards by which other elite athletes are judged.

We also know that our 50 will leave off some names that you think should be on the list. So, we'll be asking for your suggestions and publishing some of those in the coming days.

Find Paulsen's story on startribune.com/sports on Saturday evening and in the Sunday print edition.