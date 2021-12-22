JONESBORO, Ark. — Norchad Omier had a career-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds as Arkansas State rolled past Lyon 88-66 on Tuesday.
Omier shot 15 for 19 from the field. He added five blocks.
Markise Davis had 14 points for Arkansas State (9-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Desi Sills added 10 points. Caleb Fields had six assists.
Ben Keton had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Scots. John Paul Morgan added 11 points and eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
U men's basketball shows significant improvement in three-point shooting
After struggling from beyond the arc last season, the Gophers enter Wednesday's game vs. Green Bay with the Big Ten's top three-point shooter, Payton Willis, and other long-range threats.
Wolves
Towns dealing with COVID-19 surge better now than with outbreak last year
The Timberwolves have five players out because of league health and safety protocols although Karl-Anthony Towns is still playing and has gotten a booster shot already.
The Wolves Beat
Towns expects more out of shorthanded Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns said after Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks the Wolves didn't live up to the culture they're trying to build.
Wolves
Down three starters, Wolves come up short in Dallas
The Mavericks and Timberwolves both played Tuesday's game without key players, but Dallas did more with less in a 114-102 victory.
Wild
NHL players won't go to China for Olympics because of virus concerns
Faced with the prospect of long quarantine periods should they test positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics, NHL players reached the decision to pull out of the Beijing Games.