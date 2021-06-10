Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is publicly clashing with members of her own party after a group of House Democrats criticized the congresswoman, saying a tweet from Omar "equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided."

The prominent pushback from 12 members of Omar's own party, including fellow Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, comes after GOP criticism of Omar's social media post this week. It illustrates the fragile tensions that stem from Omar's outspokenness and views on foreign affairs that have at times differed greatly from those of her fellow Democrats. She has been critical of Israel and is a prominent voice on Palestinian human rights.

Omar has continued to stand by the tweet that came after a Monday hearing by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. That day, Omar questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken about how victims of war crimes could find justice given opposition by the United States to investigations via the International Criminal Court. Omar tweeted out video of her exchange with Blinken, saying "we must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity."

"We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice," Omar said in the tweet.

Her spokesperson explained on Tuesday that in 2020 the court "opened an investigation into alleged crimes committed by both the Taliban and the United States in Afghanistan, as well as allegations against Hamas and Israel in the 2014 Gaza conflict in 2021."

The House GOP's campaign arm, chaired by Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, helped led the criticism Tuesday along with Republican members of Congress. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said on Twitter "if she really believes America is a hateful country on par with the Taliban and Hamas, she's welcome to leave," while Rep. Brian Mast of Florida posted that Omar "is completely unfit to serve our country."

Jeremy Slevin, Omar's spokesperson, said Tuesday following the initial GOP criticism "as usual, the far right is ginning up hate against Rep. Omar for a technical question about an ongoing investigation."

In a tweet Wednesday night before the 12 House Democrats released their statement, Omar said "every time I speak out on human rights I am inundated with death threats," and tweeted audio of one message that included a racial slur. She pointed to a Fox News web story of her Monday tweet and a tweet from a GOP member of Congress, saying "this is incited directly by articles like this and far right politicians like this. And it is enabled by a political culture — in both parties — that allows and often fuels Islamophobia."

Soon after, the dozen House Democrats released their statement that called on Omar "to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban."

"Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one's intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice," said the statement late Wednesday night. "The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups."

This isn't the first time Omar has drawn prominent criticism from within her own party.

Omar apologized back in February of 2019 over a tweet after Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders said in a statement that "Omar's use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel's supporters is deeply offensive."

Yet when it came to the statement from members of her own party Wednesday, Omar seemed to doubled down on her words. In a separate pair of tweets, Omar called it "shameful" that fellow members of Congress "who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for "clarification" and not just call."

She further charged that "the islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive," and "the constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable."

"Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas & Taliban in the ICC isn't comparison or from "deeply seated prejudice." You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has thought us that the truth can't be hidden or silenced forever," Omar tweeted Wednesday night.

Amid the tensions between House Democrats, one Omar ally moved quickly Thursday morning to defend her fellow lawmaker.

"I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN," Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted. "Their obsession with policing her is sick."