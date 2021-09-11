Ryan McBroom hit two homers and Bobby Witt Jr. had one plus an RBI double to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 6-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at CHS Field.

The Saints, after falling behind 4-0, scored two runs in the sixth inning. Mark Contreras had an RBI double and Jimmy Kerrigan an RBI single. Their third run came in the eighth inning on Tomas Telis' homer.

Erick Mejia had a fourth solo homer for Omaha, which has won two straight in this series after losing the first two games.

The Saints used five pitchers and the first four each gave up a homer. Starter Charlie Barnes took the loss, giving up one run and two hits in 3⅓ innings.

News services