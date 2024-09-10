A suspect is in custody after a teen is critically hurt in a shooting at a Nebraska high school

School shootings have become all too common across the country, with the most recent major one happening just last week in Georgia where two teachers and two students were killed in the town of Winder, and another teacher and eight more students were wounded. Dozens of school shootings have been reported in recent years, including especially deadly ones in Newtown, Connecticut; Parkland, Florida; and Uvalde, Texas. The classroom killings often trigger debates about gun control but little has changed in national gun laws.