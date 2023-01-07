Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Omaha Mavericks (6-10, 2-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-6, 3-2 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -8; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Frankie Fidler scored 21 points in Omaha's 78-74 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies have gone 8-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks have gone 2-2 against Summit opponents. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 2.0.

The Tommies and Mavericks match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is averaging 14.7 points for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Fidler is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.6 points for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.