The Omaha Storm Chasers hit four home runs — three during a seven-run sixth inning — and went on to outslug the St. Paul Saints 10-6 on Sunday at CHS Field.

Despite the loss, the Saints (25-28) won their first home series of the season by taking four of the six games.

Drew Maggi hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Saints. It was the fourth consecutive game he had hit a home run.

The Saints are idle on Monday. They begin a six-game series at Iowa on Tuesday.

