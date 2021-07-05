The Omaha Storm Chasers hit four home runs — three during a seven-run sixth inning — and went on to outslug the St. Paul Saints 10-6 on Sunday at CHS Field.
Despite the loss, the Saints (25-28) won their first home series of the season by taking four of the six games.
Drew Maggi hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Saints. It was the fourth consecutive game he had hit a home run.
The Saints are idle on Monday. They begin a six-game series at Iowa on Tuesday.
NEWS SERVICES
Home & Garden Multigenerational lake home in Litchfield lists for $1.8M: 'Everyone has their own space'
