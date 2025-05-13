Omaha decides between electing its first Black mayor or reelecting its first female one

OMAHA, Neb. — Voters in Omaha will make history Tuesday by either reelecting the city's first female mayor to a rare fourth term or electing the community's first Black mayor.
The race between Mayor Jean Stothert and challenger John Ewing has primarily revolved around local issues like street repairs and garbage service, but in the final stretch the campaign touched on more national, hot-button issues such as President Donald Trump's administration and transgender rights.
The winner will lead Nebraska's largest city, which makes up nearly a quarter of the state's population.
In campaigning for a fourth term, Stothert has portrayed Omaha as a city on a hot streak with a revitalized riverfront, plans moving ahead on a streetcar line and progress repairing city streets.
''I have plans and can talk about them, and they are working,'' Stothert told the Omaha World-Herald.
If reelected, she would have the longest tenure as mayor in more than a century.
Ewing, the county treasurer, said the mayor hasn't focused enough attention on core issues like filling potholes, hiring more police officers and building more affordable housing.
''People just feel like she's had her time, and it's time for somebody new,'' Ewing said.