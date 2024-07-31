Olympics opening ceremony moments: Céline Dion, Lady Gaga, curious torchbearer and French musicians

Is it from the ''Phantom of the Opera'' or ''Assassin's Creed''? It's actually both and more. The mysterious torchbearer that appeared in a hooded, masked costume was inspired by a number of characters from French culture: Belphégor, the Iron Mask, the titular character from ''Phantom of the Opera,'' Fantomas, Ezio from ''Assassin's Creed'' and Arsène Lupin. The torchbearer ran atop the Musee d'Orsay, dashed past Pont Neuf, rode a boat with a kid holding the flame and later cartwheeled down a red runway.