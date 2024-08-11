Olympics closing ceremony latest: Paris Games close at Stade de France

Coubertin designed the rings to represent the unity of the world's five major regions — Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania — that were united under the Olympic ideals of peace and friendly competition. The colors of the rings — blue, yellow, black, green, and red — along with the white background were selected because every national flag in the world at that time contained at least one of these colors, making the symbol universally inclusive. The interlocking rings symbolize the coming together of athletes from around the globe in a spirit of mutual respect and unity.