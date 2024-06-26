It's not just gymnasts in Minneapolis this weekend trying to earn trips to Paris. In addition to the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials at Target Center, USA Swimming's Paralympic team trials are being held Thursday through Saturday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.

The U.S. Paralympic swimming team will be selected from 87 athletes scheduled to race in Minneapolis. The team will be officially announced Sunday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Summer Paralympics Games are Aug. 28-Sept. 8 in Paris.

Schedule

Thursday: 9-11 a.m. (qualifying), 5-7 p.m. (finals)

Friday: 9-11 a.m.; 5-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9-11 a.m.; 5-7 p.m.

All sessions will stream live on Peacock. Saturday night's finals will be shown live on CNBC, with a replay Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

Tickets

Each day of competition consists of two sessions. An all-access pass for all six sessions is $100, while a ticket for one session is $20. Children 12 and under are free. The official ticket seller is axs.com.

Swimmers to watch

The most decorated swimmer in the pool at the U is Jessica Long, who is attempting to make her sixth Paralympic team. Now 32, Long, a double amputee below the knee at 18 months old, has won 29 medals at the Paralympics, including 16 golds.

The best-known swimmer to local fans is Mallory Weggemann of Eagan, a three-time Paralympian and five-time medalist. Since the Paralympics in Tokyo, Weggemann took a break from swimming to have her first child, a daughter named Charlotte; co-directed a documentary with her husband about their quest to become parents; and was hired as a studio host for NBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics. She is entered in five events at trials and is the top-ranked swimmer in the 50-meter butterfly in her classification.

Summer Schmit of Stillwater was just 17 at her first Paralympics in Tokyo three years ago. She finished fifth in the 200 individual medley in her classification, sixth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 400 freestyle among her five events overall. She is now a student at the U and a member of the Gophers swim team. She is entered in three events at the trials.

Natalie Sims, 27, of Edina is seeking a third Paralympic berth after finishing seventh in the 100 free and eighth in the 400 free in Tokyo. She was the silver medalist in the 100 free in her classification at the 2023 Parapan American Games and has the fourth-fastest time in that event among those at trials.