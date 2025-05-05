Olympic swim great Gary Hall Jr awarded 10 medals to replace those destroyed in LA fires

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — After all his Olympic medals were destroyed in the Los Angeles fires, swimming great Gary Hall Jr. set an unexpected record replacing them at IOC headquarters Monday.
Ten Olympic medals awarded to one athlete on the same day.
''I'll do a better job of taking care of these,'' Hall Jr. quipped receiving the new set of five golds, three silvers and two bronzes earned swimming for the United States at three Summer Games from 1996 to 2004.
The originals burned four months ago at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of the city that will host the next Summer Games in 2028.
Replacing them by presenting 10 at the same time was ''a unique ceremony,'' said International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.
''I don't think that it happened ever before and I hope it will never have to happen again,'' Bach told Hall Jr. ''We hope also to give you a moment of relief and joy which will help you now in the further process to get over what you had to go through with this tragedy.''
Hall Jr. spoke with emotion about being supported by family, former teammates and old Olympic rivals like Australia stars Ian Thorpe and Michael Klim.
''Having friends and family I am a very lucky man,'' he said. ''The support that I was offered from the athletic community has buoyed me through the darkest of nights.''