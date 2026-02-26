Most of the gold medal winning U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team has chosen not to criticize the men’s team. That’s nice of them. We should also acknowledge that women athletes shouldn’t constantly be expected to serve as social justice warriors, even though many of them handle that role exceptionally well.
When men do something stupid or disgusting, men should call them out.
So let’s welcome home the members of the Minnesota Wild who performed so well in helping the men win their first Olympic gold medal since 1980.
That 1980 team is still reaping the benefits of their historic victory. The 2026 team won’t be remembered as kindly by many of us.
Their team leaders allowed Kash Patel, FBI director and part of an administration that sent masked thugs to Minnesota to terrorize us, to celebrate in their locker room.
President Donald Trump told them on the phone that if he invited the men’s team to the White House, “we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” as if doing so would dishonor the White House.
Most of the men laughed. Because misogyny is so funny.
The men’s team accepted the invitation to the White House. The women declined their invitation.